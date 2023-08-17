Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Presents CAN'T HELP LOVIN' JEROME KERN at Dizzy's Club

Sunday, August 13th, saw another stellar production of the Songbook Sundays series at Dizzy's Club at Jazz At Lincoln Center.

After several successful outings showcasing the works of the composers of the Great American Songbook, series creator Deborah Grace Winer turned everyone's attention to the Jerome Kern Catalogue in a program titled CAN'T HELP LOVIN' Jerome Kern. The series returns October 1st with a Harold Arlen show starring Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (ticket link HERE).

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss attended the 7:30 performance of this latest performance with BWW reviewer Rebecca Kaplan (read Rebecca's review HERE) and offers our readers his usual photographic excellence in an essay below.

CAN'T HELP LOVIN' Jerome Kern

Hosted and curated by Deborah Grace Winer

Vocalists:

La Tanya Hall

Margo Seibert

Robbie Lee

Billy Stritch, Musical Director/Piano/Vocals

Neal Miner, Bass

Mark McLean, Drums

Aaron Heick, Sax and Flute



About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

