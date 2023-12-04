Photos: Robert Davi Brings 'My Kind Of Town' To Boca Black Box

The tough guy actor of 140 films sings the music of Frank Sinatra his way.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

The atmosphere in The Boca Black Box was akin to The Sands Hotel in Las Vegas last night as movie/TV star Robert Davi (140 films and counting) swaggered onto the stage to sing and swing the songs of Frank Sinatra.  His show, titled “My Kind Of Town” had all the elements of a Sinatra event thanks to Davi’s personality which radiates the same mystique and musical excitement that ‘Ol Blue Eyes” possessed.  Robert Davi’s performance was not a great actor acting a role… this was Robert Davi,  a great actor  who started his career as a trained singer thrilling an audience singing songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, but with Davi’s own magnetism and vocal prowess.  I don’t know if Sinatra ever played Boca Raton but Robert Davi turned Boca into ‘his kind of town last night” as he brought the musical substance and charisma of “the chairman of the board” to South Florida. 

Davi’s had a long and distinguished career in show business and this Boca Black Box audience got to see a lot of the musical part of it last night. The tough guy movie actor sang the music of Frank swinging it “his way”

About Robert Davi:

Robert Davi, an American actor, singer, writer, and producer has played the roles of main villain and drug lord Franz Sanchez in the 1989 James Bond film License to Kill.  He was FBI Special Agent Bailey Malone in the NBC television series Proflier.  He played a Vietnam veteran and FBI Special Agent Big Johnson in Die Hard.  Davi played the opera-singing heavy Jake Fratelli in The goonies, Hans Zarba in Son of the Pink Panther and Al Torres in Showgirls.  His album, Davi Sings Sinatra—On The Road to Romance, hit #6 on the Billboard jazz charts.  Praised for his voice, Davi debuted as a headliner at The Venetian, in Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Photos: Robert Davi Brings 'My Kind Of Town' To Boca Black Box
