Photos: Robbie Rozelle Returns To Birdland!

The show featured musical direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, guests Mauricio Martinez and Jonathan Hoover, and Rozelle’s band The Two Drink Minimum.

Apr. 8, 2022  

Following up his critically-acclaimed Birdland debut this past November, BroadwayWorld Award-winner Robbie Rozelle returned to the scene of the crime with "The Inevitable Return" on Monday, April 4.

"The Inevitable Return" was a carefully curated evening of chaos unleashing Rozelle's razor-sharp wit, signature medleys, and special guests. Rozelle is one part raconteur, one part stand-up comic, and one part musical storyteller.

Photo Credits: Kevin Alvey

