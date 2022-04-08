Photos: Robbie Rozelle Returns To Birdland!

Following up his critically-acclaimed Birdland debut this past November, BroadwayWorld Award-winner Robbie Rozelle returned to the scene of the crime with "The Inevitable Return" on Monday, April 4.

"The Inevitable Return" was a carefully curated evening of chaos unleashing Rozelle's razor-sharp wit, signature medleys, and special guests. Rozelle is one part raconteur, one part stand-up comic, and one part musical storyteller.

The show featured musical direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, guests Mauricio Martinez and Jonathan Hoover, and Rozelle's band The Two Drink Minimum.

Photo Credits: Kevin Alvey