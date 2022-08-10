Photos: Performers Continue To Jam Birdland For Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party" is the weekly Open Mic Night/Variety Show that has been bringing Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2003.

On a regular basis, showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, and this past week was no exception. Showman Jim Caruso hosted an impromptu show biz extravaganza that included a sizzling tap duet by father/son tap dancers Edwin Holland and Curtis Holland (Broadway's The Music Man), Daisy Jopling, Ava Locknar, Madi Kaye, Brian Eng, Susie Mosher, Ellen Allen, Jacob Khalil, Susan Winters, Bryce Edwards, Michael Ruehrmund, Eryan Emory, Sam Bash, Maria Connor, Risa Beddie, Celine Iris, Jessica Cohen, Nancy Goodinaki, Antwan Dry, Kealani, and Molly Ryan. Musical director Matt Baker held court at the ivories, along with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

Cast Party has been honored with four BroadwayWorld Awards, two MAC Awards, Bistro Award, and a Nightlife Award.

The New York Times called Cast Party "show business heaven," the Wall Street Journal claimed it is "the gold standard of open mic nights," and Time Out New York exclaimed "this Party is a vital pulse point of the musical theater bloodstream."

Visit CastPartyNYC.com and follow the event on Instagram at @jimcarusoscastparty.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey