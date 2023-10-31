Photos: October 24th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Lorna Dallas and Richard Hillman dueting together? Heck, yeah.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

The October 24th installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER saw, yet again, another exciting performance by a group of artists from the cabaret and concert community, some well known and some getting better known, some having shows currently running, others with shows coming up, and all of them carefully curated by The Mosher herself, that's Susie to you.  Among the cast were Justin Dylan Nastro and Jason Henderson, two singing actors with shows playing at Don't Tell Mama these days, real-life couples Q. Smith and Lawrence Stallings, and Kelli Rabke and John Fisher, and best friends Lorna Dallas and Richard Hillman, not to mention some very classy guest pianists.  Then, of course, there were the Jons... Jonathon Timpanelli, Jonathan Moon, and Jonathan Arons all brought their A-Game to The Lineup, but that wasn't a surprise because when she is planning her weekly roster of guests, Susie Mosher doesn't mess around.

Enjoy Chris Ruetten's photo flash below and get tickets to this week's Lineup HERE.

Visit the Chris Ruetten Instagram page @chrisruetten and Facebook page HERE.

Susie Mosher

Justin Dylan Nastro

Kelli Rabke

John Fischer

Jason Henderson

Q. Smith and Lawrence Stallings

Jonathon Timpanelli

Jacob Khalil

Lorna Dallas and Christopher Denny

Lorna Dallas, John Miller, Richard Hillman and Ray Marchica

Jonathon Moon

Lon Hoyt

The drawing...

... and the winner!

Jonathan Arons

The Step and Repeat

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.    On October 24th Ray Marchica was at the drums.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week's LINEUP looks like this:

