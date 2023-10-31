Lorna Dallas and Richard Hillman dueting together? Heck, yeah.
The October 24th installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER saw, yet again, another exciting performance by a group of artists from the cabaret and concert community, some well known and some getting better known, some having shows currently running, others with shows coming up, and all of them carefully curated by The Mosher herself, that's Susie to you. Among the cast were Justin Dylan Nastro and Jason Henderson, two singing actors with shows playing at Don't Tell Mama these days, real-life couples Q. Smith and Lawrence Stallings, and Kelli Rabke and John Fisher, and best friends Lorna Dallas and Richard Hillman, not to mention some very classy guest pianists. Then, of course, there were the Jons... Jonathon Timpanelli, Jonathan Moon, and Jonathan Arons all brought their A-Game to The Lineup, but that wasn't a surprise because when she is planning her weekly roster of guests, Susie Mosher doesn't mess around.
Justin Dylan Nastro
Q. Smith and Lawrence Stallings
Lorna Dallas and Christopher Denny
Lorna Dallas, John Miller, Richard Hillman and Ray Marchica
Jonathon Moon
The drawing...
... and the winner!
Jonathan Arons
The Step and Repeat
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On October 24th Ray Marchica was at the drums.
