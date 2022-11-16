Photos: November 15th Edition of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Closes Out 2022 For The Series

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER has played a final performance for the year 2022. Last year Susie was invited to perform with iconic Christian Music Singer Sandi Patty in her annual Christmas show. Ms. Patty loved having Susie around and wanted her back in 2022, so Susie has hung up a GONE FISHIN' sign over at Birdland Theater and headed to parts out west to sing some Christmas carols and inspire some laughs.

In the meantime, a particularly starry group of artists got up on the stage last night at Birdland Theater and gave Susie's regular fans one for the road. Photographer Gene Reed captured all the action.

Susie will be back with a new season of THE LINEUP in January.