Photos: November 15th Edition of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Closes Out 2022 For The Series

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER has played a final performance for the year 2022. Last year Susie was invited to perform with iconic Christian Music Singer Sandi Patty in her annual Christmas show. Ms. Patty loved having Susie around and wanted her back in 2022, so Susie has hung up a GONE FISHIN' sign over at Birdland Theater and headed to parts out west to sing some Christmas carols and inspire some laughs.
In the meantime, a particularly starry group of artists got up on the stage last night at Birdland Theater and gave Susie's regular fans one for the road. Photographer Gene Reed captured all the action.
Susie will be back with a new season of THE LINEUP in January. Stay up to date on the Birdland website HERE, the Susie Mosher website HERE and visit the Gene Reed Photography website HERE.
The 77th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will take place on Monday evening, June 5, 2023 beginning at 7:00PM. The Theatre World Awards are the oldest awards given for Outstanding Broadway and Off-Broadway Debut Performances.
Julie Taymor appeared on The View to celebrate 25 years of The Lion King on Broadway. Taymor brought along performers from the Broadway production who demonstrated the puppets used in the show that she desgined, including The Lioness, The Bird Man, and The Cheetah. Watch Taymor discuss the puppets' designs and functions in the video now!
During an appearance on Live! With Kelly & Ryan, Jessica Chastain discussed her upcoming return to Broadway in 'A Doll's House.' Chastain revealed why she wanted to do the play on Broadway after the West End production was cancelled due to COVID-19. Watch the new video clip from the interview now!
The Tony Award-winning global sensation SIX will debut at The Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on March 21, 2023, for a strictly limited seven-week engagement.
Sean Patrick Murtagh Brings THE MARIO 101! To The Green Room 42 November 18th
November 16, 2022
A Celebration of the Mario Lanza Songbook will play as, both, new album and launch party performance by Sean Patrick Murtagh.
Interview: Noah Marlowe of BROADWAY AND BORSCHT at The Green Room 42 November 21st
November 16, 2022
November 21st will give actor and producer Noah Marlowe a chance to showcase some of his favorite Jewish talents in a benefit for two different anti-semitism organizations. Read about his mission in this Broadway World interview.
Feature: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Sixteen: The Champions
November 16, 2022
Broadway World Cabaret is looking at the work of a duo we call THE CHAMPIONS.
Feature: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Fifteen - The Virtuosi
November 15, 2022
Broadway World Cabaret is looking at the work of some musicians we call THE VIRTUOSI.
Photos: November 8th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER by Gene Reed
November 14, 2022
Photographer Gene Reed shoots the latest LINEUP.