Photos: Nicole Vanessa Ortiz Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below with BECOMING HER: A DIVA'S TRIBUTE

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz returned to Feinstein's/54 Below, with a homecoming sequel to her solo concert debut in 2019, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz: Becoming Her: A Diva's Tribute - PRIDE Edition.

In 2020, Ortiz was at Paper Mill Playhouse preparing the anticipated lead role of Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act the Musical before the production was forced to close due to the pandemic.

The show marked the return of the songstress to the live stage with a PRIDE edition of this exciting concert that will brought a lineup of classic hits celebrating women in music whose iconic anthems have shaped the way we experience love, heartache, and triumph.

Nicole is known for her show-stealing turns in Smokey Joe's Cafe and Spamilton. She was a finalist on "American Idol," won the grand prize on "The Wendy Williams Show," and made such an impression singing on BET's "Apollo Live" that Gladys Knight personally invited her on tour!