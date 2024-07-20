Photos: Nicole Henry, Max Von Essen, and More Perform at JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland was, as usual, filled with performers and the folks who love them this past Monday night.

Singer Nicole Henry brought a captivating blend of music and magic to the 7pm show, drawing fans from all over the globe. It was a thrilling start to the evening, which continued with a hotter-than-hot Jim Caruso’s Cast Party!

The audience was entertained by a bevy of talented folks, including Max von Essen, Aviva, Susie Mosher, Julie Goldrin, Skye Carranza and SHC Collective, Jane Schecter, Rich Townsend, Josh Walther, David Marino, Lucas Beltran, Jeannette Miller, Phoebe Barnett, Jeff Franzel, and Anders Loffgreen.

Making a very memorable debut was Syrena, Cast Party’s very first singing belly dancer!

Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle and Daniel Glass accompanied everyone with style and panache, as they have been doing every Monday for twenty-one years.

