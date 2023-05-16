Photos: May 9th LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Full Of Female Fabulosity

The May 9th installment of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER was a special one for the ladies, with up-and-comer Ella Mae Dixon stepping up to the mic, prolific cabaret artist Lorna Dallas previewing her new show GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS, Amanda Reckonwith showing up, all shoulder pads and big hair, and iconic singer-songwriter Julie Gold stopping by with the one and only "From a Distance." Susie Mosher made sure that the talent wasn't just limited to the ladies - there were also several cabaret A-Listers of the male variety, and all of Susie's guests were at the top of their game, especially last-minute drum pinch hitter Ron Mitzner (really last minute - twenty minutes before showtime, he was called, and he came a-runnin' to fill in for Clint de Ganon, who was handling an emergency). In the end, and, as usual, it was a fabulous night of entertainment, and Mosher documentarian Chris Ruetten was on hand to provide Broadway World with the following photo flash.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. Thanks to Ron Mitzner for filling in for Clint this week.

