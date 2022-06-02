Photos: May 31st THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Matt Baker
THE LINEUP heats up as Marilu Henner and more make summer a little sweeter at Birdland
It was business as usual at THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher on May thirty-first - and, by that, one can assume that big stars swung by to sing a song, Susie did some musical improvisation, and a killer band set the stage on fire with their artistry.
One thing that that wasn't "as usual" is that renowned photographic artist Matt Baker took over the duties of documentarian for the evening. The Maestro and Musical Director that is beloved by many, both on and off the stage, has a thriving photography career that has been, regularly, featured on Broadway World Cabaret, by way of photo essays on Jim Caruso'S CAST PARTY, right upstairs at Birdland on Monday nights. The venerated shutterbug will be offering Broadway World Cabaret exclusive looks at the goings on in the Birdland Theater on Tuesday nights for the upcoming weeks, and if his shots from May thirty-first are any indication, our readers and Mosher's fans are in for one heck of a display, both from Susie and from Matt.
Before the show:
After the performance:
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Michael Orland on piano as Musical Director.
About Matt Baker: