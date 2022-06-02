Photos: May 31st THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Matt Baker

It was business as usual at THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher on May thirty-first - and, by that, one can assume that big stars swung by to sing a song, Susie did some musical improvisation, and a killer band set the stage on fire with their artistry.

One thing that that wasn't "as usual" is that renowned photographic artist Matt Baker took over the duties of documentarian for the evening. The Maestro and Musical Director that is beloved by many, both on and off the stage, has a thriving photography career that has been, regularly, featured on Broadway World Cabaret, by way of photo essays on Jim Caruso'S CAST PARTY, right upstairs at Birdland on Monday nights. The venerated shutterbug will be offering Broadway World Cabaret exclusive looks at the goings on in the Birdland Theater on Tuesday nights for the upcoming weeks, and if his shots from May thirty-first are any indication, our readers and Mosher's fans are in for one heck of a display, both from Susie and from Matt.

Matt Baker has a website HERE.

Lisa Ramey seems charmed by Susie.

Frankie Grande gets Susie's rapt attention

Lina Koutrakos is resplendent in red.

Michael Orland at the keyboards.

Clint de Ganon behind the drums.

John Miller strumming his strings.

Jayke Workman and Susie make for a lively duo.

Paul Kreppel and John Forster get a nice intro from Susie.

Marilu Henner and Susie break out in song.

Sean Harkness and John Miller make mad music.

Erin Maguire's storytelling has purpose and a point.

Before the show:

After the performance:

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Michael Orland on piano as Musical Director.

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.