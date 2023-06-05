Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Matt Baker offers Broadway World readers and Susie Mosher fans a look at last week's LINEUP.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

10 Videos That Get Us Psyched Out For Leslie Carrara Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH At The Green Photo 1 Leslie Carrara-Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH Will Return
Interview: Matt Hawkins, Aurelia Williams of MY HEART SAYS GO Photo 2 Matt Hawkins And Aurelia Williams On MY HEART SAYS GO Concept Album
Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 3 Hannah Jane Debuts New Show At CT+S
Review: JUSTIN VIVIAN BOND'S NOSE GAYS Birthday Bash at Joe's Pub Celebrates With Memories Photo 4 JUSTIN VIVIAN BOND Wears Sixty Well

Susie Mosher and her band of merry merriment makers were back in full force last week, as THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER presented another amazing roster of acts from the cabaret and concert circuit.   Mosher, never at a loss for talent, brought back some of her favorites, some cabaret stalwarts, and some new friends, and photographic documentarian Matt Baker made sure to be in the room with his trusty camera to get it all on his memory card.

Enjoy Matt's photos and visit his website HERE.  At the end of this article you may find links for tickets to see THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, which plays Birdland Theater every Tuesday. 

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
Pre-Show Green Room hang.

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
Susie Mosher starts the performance

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
T. Oliver Reid

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
Quiana Smith and Lawrence Stallings

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
Clint Holmes

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
Leslie Carrara-Rudolph

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
Nick Fradiani

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
Mya Byrne and Swan Real

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
John Miller

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
The mousepad winner!

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
Catherine Porter

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
Jim Vallance

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
Nate Brown

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
Clint de Ganon

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
Michael Orland

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
The Step and Repeat

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
Matt Baker

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

 The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.  On May 30th the Musical Director was Michael Orland.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week on THE LINEUP: 

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

 About Matt Baker:

Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Video: Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Photo
Video: Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Katy Sullivan chats more about her long journey with Cost of Living, why being on Broadway was such a big deal to her, and so much more.

2
Broadway Buying Guide: June 5, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: June 5, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, June 5, 2023.

3
HOCUS POCUS 3 In the Works at Disney Photo
HOCUS POCUS 3 In the Works at Disney

A third Hocus Pocus film is in the works! Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, confirmed that a third film will be happening. Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, with the sequel featuring Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham, and more.

4
Video: Susan Boyle Performs I Dreamed a Dream With the Cast of LES MIS Photo
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

Fans and general internet-users alike will never forget the moment Susan Boyle took to the BGT stage and stunned the world with 'I Dreamed A Dream'. Now, 14 years later, she returned to perform the song that changed everything, along with the West End cast of Les Misérables.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

Review: AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Charms Charming Audience at Newman Mills TheaterReview: AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Charms Charming Audience at Newman Mills Theater
Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic StylePhotos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style
Review: Jessica Vosk Pure Medical Grade Magic In CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' at 92NYReview: Jessica Vosk Pure Medical Grade Magic In CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' at 92NY
Photos: AMERICAN SONGBOOK ASSOCIATION HONORS LILLIAS WHITE at Chelsea Table + StagePhotos: AMERICAN SONGBOOK ASSOCIATION HONORS LILLIAS WHITE at Chelsea Table + Stage

Videos

Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You