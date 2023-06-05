Photos: May 30th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In Matt Baker's Artistic Style

Matt Baker offers Broadway World readers and Susie Mosher fans a look at last week's LINEUP.
Susie Mosher and her band of merry merriment makers were back in full force last week, as THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER presented another amazing roster of acts from the cabaret and concert circuit. Mosher, never at a loss for talent, brought back some of her favorites, some cabaret stalwarts, and some new friends, and photographic documentarian Matt Baker made sure to be in the room with his trusty camera to get it all on his memory card.
Enjoy Matt's photos and visit his website HERE. At the end of this article you may find links for tickets to see THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, which plays Birdland Theater every Tuesday.
Pre-Show Green Room hang.
Susie Mosher starts the performance
T. Oliver Reid
Quiana Smith and Lawrence Stallings
Mya Byrne and Swan Real
The mousepad winner!
The Step and Repeat
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On May 30th the Musical Director was Michael Orland.
Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.
This week on THE LINEUP:
About Matt Baker:
