Photos: Matthew Liu Makes Solo Cabaret Debut With WHO'S MATTHEW LIU At The Green Room 42

Earlier last month, Matthew Liu made a splashy Broadway Solo Cabaret Debut at The Green Room 42 in his show "Who's Matthew Liu???" on Friday, January 7. Fighting both a drop in temperatures and a rise in Omicron numbers, Matthew nevertheless (safely) filled the house to entertain all with his uplifting and be-there-to-believe-it stories and songs.

Whether it be his original songs or beloved Broadway and pop tunes, singing or piano or violin or even dancing original Fosse "Sweet Charity" choreography, Matthew covered it all to try to answer the question of just who Matthew Liu may be. Joining him were the talented likes of Julia Meadows, Kaira Frias, Xu Cheng and Mike Craig.