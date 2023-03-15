Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Make Your Own Party: The Songs of Goldrich and Heisler Plays 54 Below

The show conceived by Scott Coulter celebrated over three decades of songwriting by Marcy & Zina.

Mar. 15, 2023  

The only thing missing at last night's party for Marcy and Zina was a Latte choice in the beverage section on the menu at 54 Below (with extra foam). The show, titled Make Your Own Party: The Songs of Goldrich and Heisler was conceived by Scott Coulter and performed by a cast of five. It celebrated over three decades of quirky, heartfelt and utterly contemporary romantic comedy songs written by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich.

From "Taylor the Latte Boy" to under appreciated altos we were introduced to the cast of characters that inspired these inseparable, irreverent friends to write over three hundred and counting musical love letters to the city, the theatre, and the people who make them sing. The evening was filled with the heart felt stories that these two award winning women have created and was performed by a first rate cast of Broadway super singers. The lyrics, the music, the luscious harmonies...it was the best party of music I've ever been invited to.

The Performers: Jill Abramowitz, Cole Burden, Alex Getlin, Joe Kinosian, Kelli Rabke, and Austin Rivers. Joe Kinosian, piano, Matt Scharfglass, bass

Marcy & Zina have been performing and writing together since 1992. Their critically acclaimed romantic comedy songs have been featured in venues across the world, recorded by artists across many genres, and appear in numerous folios and collected works. Their Off-Broadway musical Dear Edwina earned them a Drama Desk nomination, and other works have been produced by regional powerhouses such as Paper Mill playhouse, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Goodspeed, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Their shows include Ever After, JUnie B Jones, and The Great American Musical, based on the bestselling book by auther/director Julie Andrews.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Danny Marin And More Will Mourn Panic! At The Disco With New Show At Green Room 42 Photo
Danny Marin And More Will Mourn Panic! At The Disco With New Show At Green Room 42
Danny Marin (Drunk Musicals) is back at The Green Room 42 and is in deep mourning. On January 24, 2023, Brendon Urie announced Panic! At The Disco is over! The group's last remaining original member is turning attention toward family life and, while we respect his wishes, we hate that for us.
Jess Darrow, Sojourner Brown & More to Join Rob Morean for ALL IN GOOD COMPANY at Photo
Jess Darrow, Sojourner Brown & More to Join Rob Morean for ALL IN GOOD COMPANY at The Cutting Room
Stars of stage and screen will join host and survivor, Rob Morean on stage for his debut New York City Visionaries of the Year performance, All in Good Company – a night of music, drag, laughs, and philanthropy.
Karen Akers to Present ABOUT TIME at Birdland in April Photo
Karen Akers to Present ABOUT TIME at Birdland in April
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present award-winning vocalist Karen Akers, who returns to the venue with the special evening “About Time,” on Monday, April 24 at 7:00 PM.
ISLAND SONG BY CARNER & GREGOR: IN CONCERT to be Presented at 54 Below in April Photo
ISLAND SONG BY CARNER & GREGOR: IN CONCERT to be Presented at 54 Below in April
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Island Song by Carner & Gregor: In Concert on April 6, 2023.

From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


Photos: Make Your Own Party: The Songs of Goldrich and Heisler Plays 54 BelowPhotos: Make Your Own Party: The Songs of Goldrich and Heisler Plays 54 Below
March 15, 2023

The only thing missing at last night’s party for Marcy and Zina was a Latte choice in the beverage section on the menu at 54 Below (with extra foam).  
Photos: LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT Brings An Evening of Romance To 54 BelowPhotos: LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT Brings An Evening of Romance To 54 Below
March 13, 2023

If there is one night during the week when you want-need?- to hear love songs, well, it’s got to be a Saturday night. And this last Saturday, 54 Below provided just the right tonic of famously romantic songs in a show created and hosted by Scott Siegel titled “Love Song Saturday Night”.  
PHOTOS: Donna McKechnie Plays 54 BelowPHOTOS: Donna McKechnie Plays 54 Below
March 12, 2023

No “spoilers” here, but if you want to learn how it’s done, go see Donna McKechnie. She has information we didn’t even know we needed and I would like to be at the head of the class. Awe-inspiring.
Photos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe CentroPhotos: Danny Bacher Surprises Open Mic at Cafe Centro
March 7, 2023

See photos of Danny Bacher performing at Cafe Metro!
Photos: Delray Beach Welcomes Concert Artist Anthony Nunziata at the Arts GaragePhotos: Delray Beach Welcomes Concert Artist Anthony Nunziata at the Arts Garage
March 5, 2023

The Anthony Nunziata national (soon to be International) tour landed in Delray Beach last night. The handsome romantic singing star’s beautiful tenor voice and energetic personality have been exciting audiences around the country, and now South Florida gets a chance to hear him live and in person. Check out photos here!
share