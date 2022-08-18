Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: MATT DOYLE Concludes Three-Night Run at Chelsea Table + Stage

For three nights at the festive Chelsea hotspot, Matt Doyle had lots of company.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Photos: MATT DOYLE Concludes Three-Night Run at Chelsea Table + Stage Fresh off of a somewhat mercurial Broadway run with the iconic Stephen Sondheim musical COMPANY, actor Matt Doyle returned to the concert stage with an eponymous show designed to give the musical theater long hauler an opportunity to revisit some of his favorite memories from his life and his life in the theater. After playing two sold-out shows at sleek and groovy new venue Chelsea Table + Stage, Mr. Doyle was afforded a third performance, in order to accommodate the demand for tickets. That third performance in place, indefatigable venue publicist Dan Fortune was both kind and generous enough to reach out to Broadway World Cabaret with seats to the closing performance, so that our outlet can share with Mr. Doyle's fans a photographic look at the proceedings. There, at this swanky and swell new venue where the drinks look tantalizing, the menu is excellent, and the ambiance is lush, Ringmaster Frankie Gabriel warms up the crowd with his delightful (if a bit hammy) antics before welcoming each headliner to the stage. Servers like Caitie and Tyler duck in and out like restaurant ninjas, always present but never intrusive, while the performers tell their stories, musical and otherwise, and these first-rate acts supplied by venue talent booker Pablo Rossil have an intimate connection with the people in the seats out front. Last night's audience was certainly in the palm of Mr. Doyle's hand, as they tried to decide what was prettier - his face or his voice. Whatever each patron's personal decision on the pretty factor, the crowd remained there, in the palm of the Tony Award winner's hand, for a generous eighty minutes of show tunes, standards, pop music, and Matt Doyle originals (the original material was especially satisfying).

Since this is strictly a photo essay of the Matt Doyle show, there will be no review of the performance, although this reporter would like to, gently and respectfully, offer to Mr. Doyle that Anthony Newley wrote neither "Pure Imagination" nor "Who Can I Turn To?" alone - he was assisted in both endeavors by an Academy Award-winning composer/lyricist and playwright named Leslie Bricusse.

Broadway World Cabaret now invites our readers and all Matt Doyle fans to see the eternally youthful Broadway star in action in his return to the nightclub stage.

The incredibly talented Matt Doyle band is

Will Van Dyke - Piano, Arranger

Alec Berlin - Guitar

Carl Carter - Bass

Caroline Moore - Drums

Find great shows to see at the Chelsea Table + Stage website HERE.

THIS is the Matt Doyle Instagram page.

With guest artist Bonnie Milligan

Photos by Stephen Mosher

Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

August 18, 2022

Broadway World Cabaret brings Matt Doyle's fans a photographic look at his return to the cabaret and concert stage.
