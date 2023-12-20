Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Photos: Lisa Howard Brings Her Holiday Special to 54 Below

Richard Jay-Alexander directed the show.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Review: A ROBERT BANNON CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at Chelsea Table + Stage is Merry and Bright! Photo 1 Robert Bannon Christmas Special, Special
Reviews: Catching Up on Shows Is a Whirlwind .... at Urban Stages & 54 Below Photo 2 Wrapping Up A Whirlwind Of Shows
Review: Brandon Victor Dixon Brings THE SOUL OF BROADWAY To 54 Below Photo 3 Brandon Victor Dixon Dazzles At 54 Below
Photos: Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch Continue I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Through D Photo 4 Ebersole And Stritch Continue Run Of Shows

Lisa Howard has created something so special for the Holiday Season, that it’s almost impossible to describe. You must go see this unique feast for the eyes  and ears and it will truly lift your spirits. Check out the photos below!

A couple seasons back, she released  a Christmas album titled THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR. She  then built a show around it, which she calls LISA’S HALLMARK CHRISTMAS  MOVIE OF A LIEFTIME: The Musical … and it is pretty ingenious.

With her friend, record producer and Musical Director, Michael Shaieb and Director Richard Jay-Alexander, Ms. Howard takes us on a crazy ride with delicious music from her first-class band members and her backup singers and, pretty much, keeps bringing down the house, while narrating us through her movie fantasy, in which she casts herself as Holly and has co-stars, like Rob Lowe and Patrick Dempsey.

How does she do it? By having Nellie Beavers along as Creative Art Director of insanely brilliant and funny video creations.

The first year she did this show, her co-star was Paul Rudd, that year’s PEOPLE Magazine “Sexiest Man Alive.” This year, she swapped co-stars, as PEOPLE’S choice was/is Patrick Dempsey.

 If you live in New York City, you have another chance to see the show tonight.  A special kudos to lights and sound at 54 Below.  The show packed a wallop of fun and free-flowing tears.  Lisa Howard's voice is something to behold, but her beauty and humor are on overload perfection here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff 

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Elvira Tortora Stars In THE BOOKMAKERS DAUGHTER At Dont Tell Mama Photo
Elvira Tortora Stars In THE BOOKMAKER'S DAUGHTER At Don't Tell Mama

Elvira Tortora in The Bookmaker's Daughter adds two new dates in 2024, featuring songs by John Kander, Fred Ebb, Frank Loesser, Stephen Sondheim, Lynn Ahrens, and Stephen Flaherty.

2
Cast Set for Third Volume of MOMS NIGHT OUT at 54 Below Photo
Cast Set for Third Volume of MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below

The third volume of Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below in January. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Robin Campbell Joins MOMS NIGHT OUT at 54 Below This January Photo
Robin Campbell Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below This January

Robin Campbell joins Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below on January 6, 2024.

4
Chris Pinnella Will Perform CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK CITY This Week Photo
Chris Pinnella Will Perform CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK CITY This Week

This Thursday evening join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his phenomenal 8-Piece Band, as they ring in the holiday season at the Mastercard Midnight Theatre, with all your favorite Christmas Classics and Holiday Hits! 

From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in th... Stephen Sorokoff">(read more about this author)

Photos: Robert Davi Brings 'My Kind Of Town' To Boca Black BoxPhotos: Robert Davi Brings 'My Kind Of Town' To Boca Black Box
Photos: The Wick Theatre & Museum Club Celebrate The Opening of the 2023/2024 SeasonPhotos: The Wick Theatre & Museum Club Celebrate The Opening of the 2023/2024 Season
Photos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The SeasonPhotos: Maestro Steven Reineke Rehearses The New York Pops For The Opening Concert of The Season
A Fond Farewell To Maestro Larry WoodardA Fond Farewell To Maestro Larry Woodard

Videos

Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ Video
Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING
Ticket Central WONKA
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HARMONY

Recommended For You