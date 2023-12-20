Photos: Lisa Howard Brings Her Holiday Special to 54 Below

Lisa Howard has created something so special for the Holiday Season, that it’s almost impossible to describe. You must go see this unique feast for the eyes and ears and it will truly lift your spirits. Check out the photos below!

A couple seasons back, she released a Christmas album titled THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR. She then built a show around it, which she calls LISA’S HALLMARK CHRISTMAS MOVIE OF A LIEFTIME: The Musical … and it is pretty ingenious.

With her friend, record producer and Musical Director, Michael Shaieb and Director Richard Jay-Alexander, Ms. Howard takes us on a crazy ride with delicious music from her first-class band members and her backup singers and, pretty much, keeps bringing down the house, while narrating us through her movie fantasy, in which she casts herself as Holly and has co-stars, like Rob Lowe and Patrick Dempsey.

How does she do it? By having Nellie Beavers along as Creative Art Director of insanely brilliant and funny video creations.

The first year she did this show, her co-star was Paul Rudd, that year’s PEOPLE Magazine “Sexiest Man Alive.” This year, she swapped co-stars, as PEOPLE’S choice was/is Patrick Dempsey.

If you live in New York City, you have another chance to see the show tonight. A special kudos to lights and sound at 54 Below. The show packed a wallop of fun and free-flowing tears. Lisa Howard's voice is something to behold, but her beauty and humor are on overload perfection here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff