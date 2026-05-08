Video: Ramona Mallory Sings 'The Worst Pies in London' from Sweeney Todd at 54 Below!
See a highlight from hit cabaret series SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED April 27 featuring Ramona Mallory
Ramona Mallory (Anne Eggerman from the Broadway revival of Little Night Music) put on her best cockney accent to step into the role of Mrs. Lovett at last month's Sondheim Unplugged on April 27th at 54 Below. Watch a video of her performance in the hit acoustic Sondheim tribute series.
Sondheim Unplugged is gearing up for its final two shows (for now) on June 28th at the Midtown Manhattan hotspot. Get tickets to their last two performances and more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website at 54Below.org/calendar
Read a glowing review of the April 27 show by BroadwayWorld's Sharon Ellman here.
Find more about Ramona Mallory online at ramonamallory.com
Learn more about Sondheim Unplugged plus more video from their past performances on their website at www.sondheimunplugged.com
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