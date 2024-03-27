Photos: Karen Mason Returns To Birdland With Celebration Of Jule Styne

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway and cabaret star Karen Mason returned to Birdland on Monday, March 25, to share love for one of her favorite songwriters: Jule Styne. Joining Karen were Christopher Denny on piano and Tom Hubbard on bass, with direction by Barry Kleinbort.

This show included Broadway tunes “Just in Time,” and “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend,” “Rose’s Turn,” and pop standards “Time After Time” and “Three Coins In The Fountain.” Featuring uniquely show-stopping numbers, the show showcased Mason’s vocal prowess, moving charisma, and overall versatility.

Few performers can transfer as seamlessly between, Broadway, recording, concert, and television as Karen Mason has. Broadway star of MAMMA MIA, WONDERLAND, HAIRSPRAY, AND SUNSET BOULEVARD and the 1st US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s LOVE NEVER DIES, and the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award, Karen Mason has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, 54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook as well as Royal Albert Hall in London.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey