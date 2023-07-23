Photos: July 18th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Last One Before 5th Anniversary Of Hit Show

A series of great artists populates the stage for the series everyone wants to be in.

By: Jul. 23, 2023

Next Tuesday, July 25th, THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER will celebrate five years in action at Birdland Theater.   This Juggernaut of an entity has been playing to full houses since the comedic singing actress and Broadway veteran first hit the stage of the legendary jazz club with her song improvisations, incredible band, overwhelming sense of humor, and dedication to bringing to her audiences the best performing artists of the business.  Last week at THE LINEUP was no different, as Susie Mosher presented tried-and-true talents like Lianne Marie Dobbs and Ben Jones (both of whom brought along legendary Musical Director Ron Abel), young 'uns on their way up the ladder, and industry stalwarts like Robbie Rozelle and the one and only Sean Harkness.

Photographer Chris Ruetten was on hand to capture the action with his camera for an exclusive Broadway World Cabaret look.

Make reservations to the 5-Year Anniversary Party of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER on Tuesday, July 25th at 8:30 pm by visiting the Birdland website HERE.  

Guests for the 25th are:

Visit the Chris Ruetten Instagram page @chrisruetten and Facebook page HERE.

Susie Mosher, Lon Hoyt, and John Miller.

Joe Choroszewski can be seen on drums.

Ruby Lewis

Mika Wurf

Ben Jones

Ron Abel

Max Guttman

Pippa Cleary

Robbie Rozelle

Nadia Ra'Shaun

The drawing for the mousepad.

The mousepad winner!

Sean Harkness

Joe Choroszewski

Lon Hoyt

The Step-And-Repeat

Joe Choroszewski and Sean Harkness with Rick Hinkson in a post-show chat.

 The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.   On July 18th, Joe Choroszewski was on Drums.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.



