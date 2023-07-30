Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Twenty Years With Proclamations and Thrilling Talent!

On Monday, July 24, Birdland Jazz Club celebrated the landmark 20th Anniversary of its wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show “Jim Caruso’s Cast Party.” The evening featured regular favorites, as well as special surprise guests. As usual, music director Billy Stritch held court at the ivories, along with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

Check out photos from the event below!

The talent-filled extravaganza began with comments from Gianni Valenti, the owner of the club. “To have a night club residency for one or two years is difficult. To create something that runs every single week for twenty years is almost impossible. Jim Caruso is like a brother to me. We fight. We fight a lot. But I’ve never met anyone who is as dedicated and focused on making something so successful. As long as Birdland is around, Cast Party will be here!”

The celebrating continued when Tony-nominated singer/songwriter (and Cast Party regular) Amanda Green stormed the stage with a proclamation from Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City, proclaiming July 24th “Jim Caruso’s Cast Party Day.” That was followed by a proclamation from the State of New York announcing “Cast Party Appreciation Day,” and the New York City Council’s award for “outstanding contributions to the City and the American Theatre.”

“Jim Caruso’s Cast Party” has brought Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2003. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. It’s the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them! Showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan. But the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities. Broadway legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, starry-eyed tourists, and kids right off the bus storm the stage to entertain each other.

Photos by Kevin Alvey