Photos: Jason Kravits Stars In OFF THE TOP With Special Guest Richard Kind

London's Reviewsgate calls Jason Kravits and his "Off The Top" improv extravaganza "a five-star masterclass in the art of improv."

In the show, Jason invents an entire musical, from scratch, right before your eyes. Every song, every lyric, every show-biz anecdote, humblebrag and overshare...made up on the spot, based on the audience's suggestions. At Birdland on Monday, November 1, backed by the Phil Orr, Jimmy O'Connell and the most daring band in the business, and featuring very special guest Richard Kind, Jason created a solo, improvised musical-comedy high wire act.

Chances are, Jason Kravits has been in your living room. With over 25 years of television credits, he's been hard to miss. You may recognize him from recent appearances in shows like Halston, The Undoing, Dr. Death, B Positive, Startup and Why Women Kill; comedies like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Kimmy Schmidt, The Kominsky Method, Search Party, Friends or Everybody Loves Raymond; or dramas, like The Practice, Law & Order, SVU, The Blacklist, The Deuce, Madam Secretary or Major Crimes. He's also appeared on Broadway, in both musicals (The Drowsy Chaperone) and plays (Relatively Speaking).

Over the last five years, he has performed his solo, completely improvised cabaret "Off the Top! with Jason Kravits" in eight cities on three continents, including sold-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival and at London's Brasserie Zédel.

Photo Credit: Matt Baker