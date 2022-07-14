Photos: Jamie DeRoy & Friends Returns To Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was pleased to present another performance of the multi-MAC Award-winning Variety Show, Jamie deRoy & friends on Monday, July 11. Proceeds from the evening benefitted The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly named The Actors Fund).





Performers included Ben Jones, Daisy Jopling, Robert Klein, Julie Gold, and Lianne Marie Dobbs. The show was directed by Barry Kleinbort, with musical direction by Ron Abel, with Steve Doyle on bass.



This colorful cabaret series has been thrilling New York City audiences for the past 30+ years and serves as the basis for deRoy's award-winning cable television show which spotlights well-known entertainers and newcomers that are lighting up the marquees of cabaret, theater, music, and comedy. Jamie deRoy has won eight Tony Awards, eight MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards and 13 Telly Awards for her extensive work on both stage and screen. She has been honored by CaB Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award, Theatre Works/USA, Primary Stages, The Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award and The Spirit of Achievement Award from Einstein College of Medicine. She was inducted into the MJHI's Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame 2020.



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey