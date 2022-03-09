Photos: Jackie Draper SPREADIN' RHYTHM AROUND at The Laurie Beechman Theatre by Helane Blumfield

Vivacious and effervescent entertainer Jackie Draper recently returned to the Laurie Beechman Theatre with an encore performance of her show SPREADIN' RHYTHM AROUND. Ms. Draper's fans filled the basement of the West Bank Cafe to revel in the inimitable Draper charm and style. Filled with music from various countries and eras, the program featured musical direction from Gregory Toroian and Robbyn Tongue on woodwinds, Tom Hubbard on bass, Rob Tierno on percussion, and guest artist, dancer Milo Saidi.

Broadway World Cabaret's photojournalist Helane Blumfield was there to catch Jackie and co. in all their glory.

Helane Blumfield has a website HERE

Find great shows at the Laurie Beechman Theatre website HERE.





About Helane Blumfield