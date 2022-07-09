Photos: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY LIVE Premieres at 54 Below And Helane Blumfield Photographs The Happening

Prolific composer of songs for the stages of Broadway, concert venues, and recording studios, Joe Iconis recently released an epic CD of his works titled ALBUM, and to celebrate the occasion, Mr. Iconis has returned to 54 Below with the artists collective known as "& Family" for a four-show run of performances. That run of shows opened last night and, according to Broadway World Cabaret photographer Helane Blumfield, who was on hand to capture the opening night with her camera: "This was more like a 'happening' than a show. It was beyond amazing. The audience went insane. Everyone should see this show."

Enjoy Helane's photos of last night's performance below and check out the 54 Below website HERE for information on Joe Iconis & FAMILY LIVE's performances on July 9, 10, and 11.

Katrina Rose Diderikson

John El-Jor

Jason SweetTooth Williams

Will Roland

Joe Iconis & Family

