Photos: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY LIVE Premieres at 54 Below And Helane Blumfield Photographs The Happening

Joe Iconis & Family celebrate the release of ALBUM in a four-night run at 54 Below

Jul. 9, 2022  

Photos: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY LIVE Premieres at 54 Below And Helane Blumfield Photographs The Happening Prolific composer of songs for the stages of Broadway, concert venues, and recording studios, Joe Iconis recently released an epic CD of his works titled ALBUM, and to celebrate the occasion, Mr. Iconis has returned to 54 Below with the artists collective known as "& Family" for a four-show run of performances. That run of shows opened last night and, according to Broadway World Cabaret photographer Helane Blumfield, who was on hand to capture the opening night with her camera: "This was more like a 'happening' than a show. It was beyond amazing. The audience went insane. Everyone should see this show."

Enjoy Helane's photos of last night's performance below and check out the 54 Below website HERE for information on Joe Iconis & FAMILY LIVE's performances on July 9, 10, and 11.

Helane Blumfield has a website HERE.

Andrew Barth Feldman

Liz Lark Brown

Jeremy Morse

Eric William Morris

Katrina Rose Diderikson

Lance Rubin

Lorinda Lisitza

Alan H. Green

John El-Jor

Amara Brady, Brooke Shapiro, Danielle Gimbal
Jason SweetTooth Williams
George Salazar
Jared Weiss

Will Roland

Joe Iconis & Family

About Helane Blumfield:

Photos: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY LIVE Premieres at 54 Below And Helane Blumfield Photographs The Happening THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

SONGBOOK SUNDAYS at Dizzy's Club Returns July 17th With Christine Andreas And Cole Porter
July 8, 2022

Deborah Grace Winer returns to Dizzy's Club with the second in her new series of music programs dedicated to the composing giants of Broadway and The Great American Songbook, and she's got Christine Andreas and Cole Porter with her.
CABARET CONVERSATIONS WITH MICHAEL KIRK LANE Announces Upcoming Series Guests
July 7, 2022

Michael Kirk Lane's interview program for 92Y has announced their upcoming guests, as CABARET CONVERSATIONS enters its third season.
Review: June 26th Installment Of SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED at Feinstein's/54 Below by Guest Reviewer Andrew Poretz
July 7, 2022

Phil Geoffrey Bond's long-running Sondheim series sparkles and shines with glittering cast on Gay Pride Sunday.
Review: CANADA DAY WITH JOSHUA STACKHOUSE & FRIENDS at 54 Below Is Fun Fare For The 9:30 Slot
July 7, 2022

Singer-songwriter Joshua Stackhouse presented his songs and his friends in a Canada Day celebration that highlights his talent and good will.
Photos: The GABRIELLE STRAVELLI TRIO Extends Birdland Theater Residency
July 7, 2022

Gabrielle The Great has another month of shows at the Birdland Theater, thanks to ongoing ticket demands.