Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Presents Broadway, Jazz & More At Birdland

Aug. 18, 2021  

Historically, Monday night has been known as a dark night on the show biz scene, but Cast Party changed all that eighteen years ago. That's when host Jim Caruso decided to shine a bright spotlight on Broadway, jazz and cabaret stars, all the while thrilling the people who love those folks! This past week was no exception, as you can see by the fabulous faces that graced the iconic Birdland stage.

Check out photos below!

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party" is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2004. It's a cool open mic night and hilariously impromptu variety show in which showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. "Cast Party" is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). The best part is that the audience is invited to participate in the musical festivities. You can join the fun every Monday at 8pm by reserving your tickets!

www.BirdlandJazz.com

212-581-3080

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

Steve Doyle

James Gish, Jim Caruso

James Gish

Daniel Glass

Lina Koutrakos

Dominick Farinacci

Harmony Keeney

Nick Ziobro

Nick Ziobro

Stella Cole

Max von Essen

Max von Essen

Diane D''Angelo

Jenna Esposito, Fortune Esposito, Charlie Broellmann

Azusa Sheshe Dance

Azusa Sheshe Dance, Jim Caruso

Elena Bennett

Scott Ranieri

Victoria Shaw

John Carden

Katie Redfern

Joan Crowe

Charles Holive

Virginie Marine

Dominick Farinacci, Gianni Valenti

Max von Essen, Victoria Shaw

Jim Caruso, Max von Essen, Victoria Shaw, Billy Stritch


