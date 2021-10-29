Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Entertains At Birdland With Susie Mosher, Billy Stritch, Marilyn Maye and More

For the past eighteen years, Monday night in Manhattan means one thing for fans of show tunes and the people who sing them: Jim Caruso's Cast Party. From sixteen-year-old Broadway hopeful Amelia Wells to nonagenarian phenom Marilyn Maye, the October 25 Cast Party participants entertained the packed house at Birdland with standards, show tunes, original material, and a lot of panache!

The place was packed with heavy-hitters, including New York Pops conductor Steven Reineke, Streisand and Chenoweth concert director Richard Jay-Alexander, Broadway/TV star Michele Lee, playwright Douglas Carter Beane, and show biz man-about-town Stephen Sorokoff, who was celebrating a birthday. Musical history was made when Tedd Firth, accompanist to the stars, grabbed the mic for an impromptu vocal performance, rather than displaying his usual pianistic talents. Host Jim Caruso, along with Cast Party musical director Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle on bass and Rob Garcia on drums all kept the musical excitement flowing into the wee hours, as they do week after week. The good news is that you're invited to join in the fun - all you need is some sheet music and a dream...your Cast Party debut awaits!