Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates 19 Years At Birdland

The traditional gift for those celebrating a 19th Anniversary is bronze. Not surprisingly, no bronze was given during Jim Caruso's Cast Party anniversary celebration on Monday, but the packed house was certainly entertained by performers with hearts of gold.

Check out photos from the event below!

The cast of characters who jumped onto the Birdland stage deserve to be named and thanked profusely! Let's hear it for Crystal Lewis, Sharon McKnight, Julie Benko, Jason Yaeger, John Manzari, Madi Kaye, Jonathan Hoover, Michelle Johnson, Marta Sanders, Michael Winther, Luke Hawkins, Natalie Douglas, Satin Dollz, Gabrielle Stravelli, Pat O'Leary, Matt Baker, Susie Mosher, Ben Jones, Ron Abel, Jenna Esposito, Christine Lavin and Nicole Zuraitis. Of course the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra, Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle and Daniel Glass helped to made the music happen. Live-streaming the event brought a bit more excitement to the scene. Producer Michael D'Angora did a bang-up job creating the stream, which increased viewership considerably. Jim Caruso's Cast Party takes place every Monday at 9:30pm at Birdland (315 West 44 Street, NYC).

Reservations may be made by calling 212-581-3080 or BirdlandJazz.com.

Photo credi: Kevin Alvey