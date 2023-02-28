Photos: JESSE LUTTRELL AT THE TRIAD In The Conor Weiss Lens

Musical theater performer, singing actor Jesse Luttrell, threw himself a birthday party last week. Billed as a powerhouse vocalist, the now forty-year-old returned to the cabaret and concert stage after taking some time off to celebrate the milestone and reconnect with the fans of his individual style of storytelling who have wished for a new Jesse Luttrell show. From Conor Weiss's photos, it looks like Mr. Luttrell's show was a great birthday present for Jesse himself, and all the Triad patrons who were on hand to enjoy the February 25th event.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

