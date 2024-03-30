Photos: Hugh Panaro Kicks Off Easter Weekend at The Wick

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leave it to Marilynn Wick to utilize the talents of Hugh Panaro by booking him into her Museum Supper Club AND putting him into Saturday Night’s 10th Anniversary Gala of the popular theatre and venue, in Boca Raton, FL.

Panaro entered the room, now featuring immersive visuals surrounding the elegant dining area, and the energy immediately began to crackle as the audience could instantly feel they were about to witness something very special and, indeed, that’s what happened.

With director Richard Jay-Alexander in tow and musical director Joseph Thalken anchoring the piano and musical arrangements he devised for Hugh, the evening was a theatrical and vocal juggernaut. Non-stop breathtaking visuals enhancing Mr. Panaro’s vocal gifts was something to behold, making for a very special evening. I have seen this artist twice in New York and now get to witness him unfold his theatrical passions and mesmerize audiences, as he exports his beautiful show to the world.