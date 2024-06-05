Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli and Billy Stritch Are 'Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other' at Birdland

The performance was held on Monday, June 3.
Birdland hosted acclaimed vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli and singer/pianist Billy Stritch, who joined forces on the historic stage on Monday, June 3. The duo teamed up for "Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other,” a new show of pop music from the 1950s to the present.
Though Billy and Gabrielle are best known for their interpretations of jazz repertoire and deep knowledge of The American Songbook, they share a love of great melodies and universal stories from all genres: pop, country and R&B.
This show featured music from a wide range of artists and writers including The Everly Brothers, Joni Mitchell, John Fogerty, Stevie Wonder, Orville Peck, Willie Nelson, and more.
Through eleven years of collaborating, Billy and Gabrielle have developed a deep musical connection that allows for great spontaneity and joy in their performances. On Monday night, they were joined by bassist Pat O'Leary and drummer Mark McLean.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
