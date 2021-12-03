Photos Flash: MADDIE POPPE Acoustic Christmas Tour at The Green Room 42 Documented by Thomas Salus

The Greenroom 42 entered December with a traditional ode to the holidays on Wednesday night, with a seasonal-themed performance by 2016 American Idol winner Maddie Poppe. Ms. Poppe's USA tour started just a few days prior but the show's new-ness did not show, owing to how well Maddie delivered some classic holiday songs, along with a great set of her own original compositions. Poppe's vocals, guitar playing, and her piano accompanist created a 70 minute set of songs that were very easy to enjoy.

While thousands of people gathered in Rockefeller Plaza to watch the annual tree lighting, they really should have considered spending the evening with Maddie Poppe. A shockingly light house at The Greenroom 42 allowed for an intimate performance, making the outing even more special for guests already excited to be in attendance. At one point during her performance, Maddie acknowledged how quiet it was in the event space, but how it allowed for her to interact with the crowd, learning who was there, a crowd that ranged from superfans to others that knew her songs to one patron who admitted to just getting to know her as a performer.

For this photojournalist, the entire evening and Maddie Pope's performance were a great way to start this holiday season.

