Photos: February 21st THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Matt Baker
Currently on a two show monthly schedule, The Lineup had a stellar cast recently.
The Lineup With Susie Mosher had an especially exciting week on February 21st, when Susie didn't only welcome some of the great cabaret artists working today, she had Billy Stritch filling in for Musical Director Lon Hoyt, and everyone knows that Billy Stritch makes everything wonderful. Having Billy in the House is always a treat.
Susie also had Matt Baker in the house. Her full-time photographic documentarian has been doing some traveling, so Susie called up one of the many talented artists of the shutter to stand in for Matt, and Chris Reutten did a bang-on job, but Matt's back and Broadway World Cabaret has this exclusive photo flash from the most recent LINEUP.
The Lineup with Susie Mosher is currently playing every other week but will return to weekly performances in May.
On April 3rd, Susie Mosher and John Boswell will play their smash-hit show CASHINO at Birdland for the first time in ten years. For information and reservations go HERE.
Pre-Show Portraits
The Performance
The After Party
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. The week of February 21st, THE LINEUP had a guest Musical Director, the one and only Billy Stritch.
