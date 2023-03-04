Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Currently on a two show monthly schedule, The Lineup had a stellar cast recently.

Mar. 04, 2023  

Photos: February 21st THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Matt Baker The Lineup With Susie Mosher had an especially exciting week on February 21st, when Susie didn't only welcome some of the great cabaret artists working today, she had Billy Stritch filling in for Musical Director Lon Hoyt, and everyone knows that Billy Stritch makes everything wonderful. Having Billy in the House is always a treat.

Susie also had Matt Baker in the house. Her full-time photographic documentarian has been doing some traveling, so Susie called up one of the many talented artists of the shutter to stand in for Matt, and Chris Reutten did a bang-on job, but Matt's back and Broadway World Cabaret has this exclusive photo flash from the most recent LINEUP.

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is currently playing every other week but will return to weekly performances in May.

On April 3rd, Susie Mosher and John Boswell will play their smash-hit show CASHINO at Birdland for the first time in ten years. For information and reservations go HERE.

Pre-Show Portraits

The Performance

Natalie Douglas

Zoë Van Tieghem

Stella Cole

Christina Nicastro and Rashard Deleston

Bus 11

Billy Stritch

Marissa Mulder with Jon Weber at the piano.

The Mousepad Winner!
Luke Hawkins

The After Party

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. The week of February 21st, THE LINEUP had a guest Musical Director, the one and only Billy Stritch.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Next week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

About Matt Baker:

Photos: February 21st THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Photographer Matt Baker Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.



