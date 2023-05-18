Photos: Donna McKechnie, Melissa Errico, and More Attend Lorna Dallas at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

This was Ms. Dallas’ first appearance in this town since she performed at the Bistro awards prior to the lockdown of 2020.  

It was a celebrity filled audience last night and the glamor of Manhattan Cabaret nightlife was in abundance for Lorna Dallas and her show at the Laurie Beechman Theatre titled "Glamorous Nights and Rainy Days

Ms. Dallas returned to New York City with a wonderful new show. This was Ms. Dallas' first appearance in this town since she performed at the Bistro awards prior to the lockdown of 2020. The three years respite has done nothing to dim the luster of Ms Dallas' exceptional instrument. She stayed in fine voice all evening long.

But she is more than just an excellent vocalist. She is also a compelling actress. Her show, skillfully crafted by director Barry Kleinbort, and sensitively accompanied by one of this city's best musical directors, Christopher Denny, was a joy from start to finish.

The star studded audience at the Laurie Beechman theater responded heartily to every one of Lorna's numbers. Evening high points ran the gamut, from standards like "I Have Dreamed," to "When the Sun Comes Out;" from an hilarious "By Strauss" by the Gershwin's to a dramatic "Silent Spring" by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg. She also premiered a new song written especially for her by Ann Hampton Callaway and Amanda McBroom, "In My Dreams," which wowed the savvy New York crowd. Hopefully, Lorna Dallas will return to these shores on a more regular basis. Three years is too long a wait for this powerful soprano's next appearance.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



