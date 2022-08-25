Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: DAVID JACKSON's 54 Below Solo Show Debut In A Helane Blumfield Photo Essay

Helane Blumfield is on hand with her camera for David Jackson, David White and a surprise guest.

Aug. 25, 2022  

Photos: DAVID JACKSON's 54 Below Solo Show Debut In A Helane Blumfield Photo Essay Broadway veteran David Jackson (four shows!) had his 54 Below solo show debut this week, after appearing in group concerts and cabarets in the Tony Award winning club over the years. The singing and dancing actor who appeared in Grand Hotel, La Cage Aux Folles, My One And Only and Eubie! invited his fellow Grand Hotel alum David White to join him for some of the festivities, but that was planned by David and his creative team. What wasn't previously arranged and surprised everyone in the theater was a sudden trip to the stage of beloved star Sandy Duncan, with whom Mr. Jackson has a close friendship and special memories. Jackson coaxed Ms. Duncan out of her seat into the audience and onto the 54 Below stage for a brief and sweet turn around the floor as musical director Michael Lavine used his famous and nimble fingers to provide the melody. According to Broadway World Cabaret photographic correspondent, it was a most special and personal moment to which the audience responded with smiles, laughter and sighs.

Broadway World Cabaret invites our readers to enjoy Helane's photo essay below and we extend our most heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Jackson for a successful solo show debut (with a full house, hello!) and we look forward to the next one.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

The David Jackson show was produced and directed by Robert W. Schneider.

See the Helane Blumfield website HERE.

About Helane Blumfield:

Photos: DAVID JACKSON's 54 Below Solo Show Debut In A Helane Blumfield Photo Essay THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.


From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy... (read more about this author)


August 25, 2022

Broadway veteran David Jackson had his 54 Below solo show debut this week and photographer Helane Blumfield covered the show behind her camera for Broadway World Cabaret.
