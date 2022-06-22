Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Check Out Recent Performances at Jim Caruso's Cast Party

A variety of spectacularly talented folks continue to storm the Birdland stage every Monday night at 9:30pm. 

Jun. 22, 2022  

A variety of spectacularly talented folks continue to storm the Birdland stage every Monday night at 9:30pm. For the past 18 years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been the place to cheer Broadway, jazz and cabaret entertainers serving impromptu performances with the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). Host Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan. But the real fun starts when the audience gets a change to dazzle the crowd. As they say, if you have a voice, a dream, and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment awaits!

Caruso and Stritch have taken the show on the road, celebrating talent in London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, the Hamptons, Provincetown, Miami, Orlando and Delray Beach, as well as special all-star events at The Town Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Cast Party has been honored with four BroadwayWorld Awards, a MAC Award, Bistro Award, and a Nightlife Award.

When the world shut down during the pandemic, Mr. Caruso, along with the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar, wasted no time in migrating to YouTube with 82 episodes of "Pajama Cast Party," a weekly virtual show presenting starry musical performances via livestream. The show received five BroadwayWorld Awards and a Summit Award.

The New York Times called Cast Party "show business heaven," the Wall Street Journal claimed it is "the gold standard of open mic nights," and Time Out New York exclaimed "this Party is a vital pulse point of the musical theater bloodstream."

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Jill Switzer

Erny Nunez

Jonathan Arons

Lindsey Switzer

Christine Lavin

Lillian Stowe

George Young

Matt Baker

Angela Grey

Mia Gentile

Natalie Douglas

Susie Mosher

Joo Won Shin

David Cerreta

Samuel Alexander

Mady Kaye

Bryan Eng

Max von Essen

Adriana Adeline

