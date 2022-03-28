Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: CABARET ON THE COUCH Celebrates Two Years At The Green Room 42

Mar. 28, 2022  

The award winning series Cabaret on the Couch rang in their second anniversary last weekend with a celebration at The Green Room 42.

Performers included Frozen's Ben Bogen, Aladdin's Heather Makalani, Les Miserables tour alum Michelle Beth Herman, alongside Emily Mae, Jason Bembry, Devin Bowles, Ansi Rodriguez, and host Emily Jeanne Phillips.

Cabaret on the Couch debuted in March 2020, as a place to showcase diverse artists and spotlight New York arts organizations. Since then, the show has supported 18 non-profits, and been home to over 170 artists, including rising star talent, and special guests from Wicked, Hamilton, Six, Company, The Book of Mormon and more! In 2022, Cabaret on the Couch received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the 36th MAC Awards.

Photo Credit: Emily Croft

Emily Jeanne Phillips

Devin Bowles

Michelle Beth Herman

Ben Bogen

Ian McQueen, Elizabeth Fahsbender, Tori Vitucci, and Raynner Garcia

Jason Bembry

Ian McQueen and Tori Vitucci

