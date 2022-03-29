Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield

Cabaret entertainer Bridget Everett is one of the most prominent personalities in the business, often selling out Joe's Pub appearances that send audiences home satisfied but exhausted from the wild ride that is Everett's in-your-face humor and take-no-prisoners philosophy of entertainment.

Everett recently opened her new show at Joe's Pub, where she will be playing through April 10th, and Broadway World photojournalist was on hand to capture all of the wacky action through the lens of her camera.

Find great shows to see on the Joe's Pub website HERE (the Joe's Pub website is currently down - this article will update with the link when service is restored).

Bridget Everett has a website HERE.

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.