Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield

pixeltracker

Wildly popular cabaret artist Bridget Everett is back for a run at Joe's Pub.

Mar. 29, 2022  

Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield Cabaret entertainer Bridget Everett is one of the most prominent personalities in the business, often selling out Joe's Pub appearances that send audiences home satisfied but exhausted from the wild ride that is Everett's in-your-face humor and take-no-prisoners philosophy of entertainment.

Everett recently opened her new show at Joe's Pub, where she will be playing through April 10th, and Broadway World photojournalist was on hand to capture all of the wacky action through the lens of her camera.

Find great shows to see on the Joe's Pub website HERE (the Joe's Pub website is currently down - this article will update with the link when service is restored).

Bridget Everett has a website HERE.

Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield

Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield

Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield

Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield

Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield

Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield

Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield

Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield

Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield

About Helane Blumfield:

Photos: Bridget Everett & The Tender Moments at Joe's Pub by Helane Blumfield THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


From This Author - Stephen Mosher