Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Avery Sommers Joins Copeland Davis at Cafe Centro Opening

Soul singers Pat Dyer, Greg Jackson and Avery Sommers perform at Copeland's opening night.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

Jazz/Pop pianist Copeland Davis began his residency at Cafe Centro last night and the evening took an exciting turn as a slew of soul singers in the audience joined for his opening night. Copeland is a favorite of Dick Robinson's Legends Radio and Taylor Morgan "Legends Afternoons with Taylor" host was in the house for some of the introductions.

"The Jazz Corner of The World" may be Birdland in NYC, but Cafe Centro is a good alternative if you're on a corner of Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. Copeland also inaugurated the new grand piano in the club's main dining room along with his bassist Val Chafin. On hand for the event in addition to Avery Sommers were Motown singers Pat Dyer and Greg Jackson. Broadway producer Catherine Adler was in the house along with Barrington Stage's Eda Sorokoff.

Copeland Davis has appeared on The Tonight Show, Good Morning America and his own PBS special and was inducted into the Las Vegas Musician's Hall of Fame in 2014.

Check out the photos of the performance!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
submissions close in



From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


PHOTOS: Michael Feinstein Continues Sold Out Run at Cafe CarlylePHOTOS: Michael Feinstein Continues Sold Out Run at Cafe Carlyle
October 14, 2022

The Carlyle is one of the most famous hotels in the world.  It is known for hosting some of the most important people on the planet. Kings, Queens, Presidents, and various celebrities have “slept there” Currently this landmark on Madison Avenue is the residence of another Ambassador.  An Ambassador of the Great American Songbook.  Michael Feinstein will be on the intimate stage of the 88 seat night club through October 22 and again in December and on New Years Eve. 
Photos: Inside Opening Night of Primary Stages' PEERLESS at 59E59 TheatersPhotos: Inside Opening Night of Primary Stages' PEERLESS at 59E59 Theaters
October 12, 2022

PRIMARY STAGES and 59E59 Theaters, in association with Jamie deRoy, opened peerless last night at 59E59’s Theater A  by 2019/20 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jiehae Park (Hannah and the Dread Gazebo) and directed by Margot Bordelon (…what the end will be)
PHOTOS: Hugh Panaro's Solo Debut at 54 BELOWPHOTOS: Hugh Panaro's Solo Debut at 54 BELOW
October 6, 2022

Prediction:  for the next few days, everyone will be talking about Hugh Panaro and his mesmerizing solo concert debut here in New York City, at 54 Below.  What took so long? Who Knows.  But that doesn’t matter anymore because his two-day run on October 5th and 6th is totally sold out, which means he’ll be back and, surely, be exporting this all over the country, to London, Canada, and Australia, where audiences love exactly what he is giving them- BROADWAY, and plenty of it, but through the singular lens of his career. 
Photos: Eric Yves Garcia Opens at The Pierre HotelPhotos: Eric Yves Garcia Opens at The Pierre Hotel
September 30, 2022

Manhattanites who yearn for the music and ambience of a Cafe Society piano lounge now have a location and entertainer to hang with.  If an Omar Sharif or Rudolph Valentino could play great piano and sing the American Songbook they would have been Eric Yves Garcia who opened at The Pierre Hotel’s 2 E Lounge last night, and he’ll be there every Thursday from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. 
Photos: Clive Davis, Donna McKechnie, Norm Lewis, Attend Clint Holmes at 54 BelowPhotos: Clive Davis, Donna McKechnie, Norm Lewis, Attend Clint Holmes at 54 Below
September 29, 2022

Celebrities and Clint Holmes' fans filled every seat in 54 Below last night for the final performance of “Between The Moon and New York City”.   Check out the photos from 54 Below and the after party!