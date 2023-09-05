Photos: August 29th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

The last performance of THE LINEUP for the month of August saw some newcomers to Susie Mosher's award-winning weekly variety show but it also saw the return of some crowd favorites like singer-songwriter Meg Flather and powerhouse vocal group THOSE GIRLS. The days of summer may be slipping by the talent of NYC keeps sliding down the stairs to the Birdland basement, more regularly known as Birdland Theater.

Photographer Chris Ruetten was on hand to snap some pics to share with Broadway World Cabaret.

Jennifer Koonings, accompanied on piano by Chris Green.

Meg Flather accompanied by Tracy Stark.

THOSE GIRLS are Wendy Anne Russell, Rachel Scott, Eve Eaton and Karen Mack.

Steven Ray Watkins is the THOSE GIRLS Musical Director.

Marcus Paul James

Simona Daniele and her band.

Ricky Asch

Isaac Knox

Rosemary Loar with John DiPinto and Shannon Ford.

The Mousepad Winner!

Tarra Conner Jones accompanied by John Bronston.

Miss Susie Mosher

The Step And Repeat

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On August 8th, Darnell White was guest Musical Director, at the piano. On August 29th Mr. Ray Marchica was on drums for Mr. de Ganon.

