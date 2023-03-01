Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Ann Talman Encores ELIZABETH TAYLOR AND THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Conor Weiss gives Broadway World Cabaret readers a look at Ann Talman's Taylor tribute show.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Photos: Ann Talman Encores ELIZABETH TAYLOR AND THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE at The Laurie Beechman Theatre Budding cabaret artist and brilliant storyteller Ann Talman brought her debut solo show to The Laurie Beechman on February 26th for an encore performance, after wowing audiences around town in 2022. Her show Elizabeth Taylor AND THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE has added some words to the title and had some fine tuning between herself and her team (Lina Koutrakos, director, and Alex Rybeck, musical director) and the freshened-up Elizabeth Taylor tribute landed at the Laurie just in time for Dame Elizabeth's birthday.

This isn't just a tribute to a movie star, though, because Dame Elizabeth was a close personal friend and one-time colleague of Talman, who acted alongside the legend in THE LITTLE FOXES on Broadway. One of the loveliest and most enjoyable shows this writer has seen (read the review HERE), this musical cabaret is perfectly poised to tour anywhere Team Talman is able to make the booking.

For this birthday bash in honor of Dame Elizabeth, Broadway World Cabaret's Conor Weiss showed up, camera in hand, to capture the festivities.

Visit the Ann Talman website HERE.

Visit the Laurie Beechman website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

