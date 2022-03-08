Photos: Amy Spanger COME TO YOUR SENSES at Feinstein's/54 Below by Thomas Salus

There are nights when you want to go out on the town with the knowledge that your plans are foolproof. You know you are going to be around close friends and family, get some quality food from a great waitstaff, and enjoy some seasoned entertainment. That was the collaboration that Amy Spanger: Come To Your Senses and Feinstein's/54 Below delivered to an appreciative audience this past Friday evening. Whether a 54 Below regular, a guest of the headliner, or first-timer, know that this venue is going to succeed at exceeding one's expectations.

Amy Spanger's career on and around Broadway started when she described taking two thousand dollars out of her bank account when she was just around twenty years old, proclaiming to her father that she was headed to New York City, and giving herself three years to make her debut on a great stage. Well, fast forward to March 4, 2022, and the singing actress has a resume of many starring roles in shows like tick, tick...Boom!, Kiss Me Kate, Rock of Ages, and several television appearances, and, now, a room filled with family, friends, and other celebrities, there to watch what Amy does best: belt out a set list of Broadway classics.

The 11-song program kept Spanger's audience entertained for just a little over an hour. With songs like "So Big, So Small" (Dear Evan Hansen), "Life of the Party" (The Wild Party), "Broadway Baby" (Follies)," Hot Honey Rag" (Chicago), there was undeniable reward to the evening when Amy was joined on stage by her husband Brian Shepard for duets of "Suddenly Seymour" (Little Shop of Horrors) and "Comes Once in a Lifetime" (Subways Are For Sleeping). Throughout the evening Ms. Spanger acknowledged those family members (both from her side and Brian's side), her children, and the friends in the audience, which really drew in the other cabaret fans for a more intimate show. The evening highlight was when Amy sang Carole King's "You've Got a Friend," which was her late mother's favorite song. Unexpectedly, from the center back table, Amy's dad joined in signing with her while others also helped fill the room with beautiful sounds.

So, when you are looking for that easy evening out, wanting some great entertainment, and some good food, look for Amy Spanger's next show in the New York City area. It is sure not going to disappoint. --- Tom Salus

Amy Spanger's Musical Director for COME TO YOUR SENSES was pianist Paul Masse, who was joined on guitar by David Cinquegrana, and on cello by Katherine Cherbas.

Find great shows to enjoy on the 54 Below website HERE.

Visit the Amy Spanger website HERE and the Brian Sheppard Instagram page HERE.



