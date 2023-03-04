Photos: Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway Own 54 Below Stage In DIVALICIOUS

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow readers! Bobby Patrick, your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you ALL the Tea!

Well, my dearlings, Little Bobby doesn't have much to say today except that DIVALICIOUS, the Amanda McBroom/Ann Hampton Callaway knockout of a show that opened at 54 Below two nights ago is still on our little cabaret mind. So, to remind all our Broadway World Cabaret readers and BobbyFans that the DIVAS (three, when you throw in Michele Brourman behind the piano) have one more show tonight at 7 pm (get tickets HERE) INCLUDING a live steam (get tickets HERE)! We, most heartily, recommend catching these iconic women showing their talent, their strength, and their sisterhood (did we mention that this is Women's History Month and that these Ladies ARE music industry history?).

Tonight. 54 Below. 7 pm. DIVALICIOUS. Be there or be sorry.

Now, do enjoy these photos we shot at the Divalicious opening night, won't you all?

All Photos By Yours Truly, Bobby Patrick