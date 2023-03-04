Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway Own 54 Below Stage In DIVALICIOUS

DIVALICIOUS plays tonight at 7 pm in person and on live stream.

Mar. 04, 2023  

Photos: Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway Own 54 Below Stage In DIVALICIOUS Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow readers! Bobby Patrick, your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you ALL the Tea!

Well, my dearlings, Little Bobby doesn't have much to say today except that DIVALICIOUS, the Amanda McBroom/Ann Hampton Callaway knockout of a show that opened at 54 Below two nights ago is still on our little cabaret mind. So, to remind all our Broadway World Cabaret readers and BobbyFans that the DIVAS (three, when you throw in Michele Brourman behind the piano) have one more show tonight at 7 pm (get tickets HERE) INCLUDING a live steam (get tickets HERE)! We, most heartily, recommend catching these iconic women showing their talent, their strength, and their sisterhood (did we mention that this is Women's History Month and that these Ladies ARE music industry history?).

Tonight. 54 Below. 7 pm. DIVALICIOUS. Be there or be sorry.

Now, do enjoy these photos we shot at the Divalicious opening night, won't you all?

Get Your Tickets To The Live Show: HERE

Get Your Tickets To The Live Stream ($25-Saturday, March 4 at 7 PM Eastern): HERE

Amanda's Dot Com Is: HERE

Keep Up With All Things Callaway On Her Webbysite: HERE

Show Michele Brourman some site love: HERE

All Photos By Yours Truly, Bobby Patrick

MAC Award Nominations Announced Photo
MAC Award Nominations Announced
The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) is pleased to announce the 2023 MAC Award nominees.
MUSICAL MONDAYS New Season Announced In Chicago Photo
MUSICAL MONDAYS New Season Announced In Chicago
Chicago Cabaret Professionals has announced their 2023 schedule for “Musical Mondays”— with three unique Monday evening cabaret concerts showcasing the talents of more than 35 local cabaret artists.
Gracie Lee Brown Records Live Album Of Thomas Hodges Original Music At Dont Tell Mama Photo
Gracie Lee Brown Records Live Album Of Thomas Hodges Original Music At Don't Tell Mama
After over a decade of collaboration, Gracie Lee Brown and Thomas Hodges are recording a Live Album of their show 'Say Goodnight, Gracie' at Don't Tell Mama in New York City. Gracie explores the great loves of her life while singing a heartbreaking setlist of original songs by Thomas Hodges.
Castrata Is A-MUSE-Ing In 10 Videos Photo
Castrata Is A-MUSE-Ing In 10 Videos
CASTRATA, the Drag Chanteuse of New York City, is making her cabaret return after the sold-out debut of her original cabaret, MUSE.

From This Author - Bobby Patrick

Heigh Ho Friends & “Family”! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the T. I am a queer reviewer, specializing in the seedy under... (read more about this author)


Music Review: Katie Boeck Asks “Would You Do It” OVER AGAIN As Her Single Signals Her Upcoming AlbumMusic Review: Katie Boeck Asks “Would You Do It” OVER AGAIN As Her Single Signals Her Upcoming Album
March 4, 2023

Haunting is precisely the right descriptor for Katie Boeck’s OVER AGAIN, and it will haunt us until her new album, CALICO, is in our hot little rainbow-manicured fingers.
Review: McBroom and Callaway Are Simply DIVALICIOUS at 54 BelowReview: McBroom and Callaway Are Simply DIVALICIOUS at 54 Below
March 3, 2023

The good news is there are more to come with 7 PM shows Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, with a streaming hook-up on Saturday’s show so you can see this magic from the comfort of your own home.
Album Review: Callaway & Lee An Unstoppable Pair In A Singular Voice On FEVER: A PEGGY LEE CELEBRATION!Album Review: Callaway & Lee An Unstoppable Pair In A Singular Voice On FEVER: A PEGGY LEE CELEBRATION!
February 28, 2023

Even while Ann Hampton Callaway is leaving her stamp on these songs, she makes certain to do right by the die-hards by using her glorious, rich, and resonant voice
Music Review: Melissa Manchester Brings Her Legendary Vocals To Marsha Malamet's LESSONS TO BE LEARNEDMusic Review: Melissa Manchester Brings Her Legendary Vocals To Marsha Malamet's LESSONS TO BE LEARNED
February 28, 2023

Finally, LESSONS TO BE LEARNED by Melissa Manchester is a beautifully moving song reflecting that life’s rough spots are opportunities to learn from and gain wisdom, and who can argue with that?
Album Review: OFF THE TOP Composer Jason Kravits Does the impossible With New Album JIM… AND OTHER FINE SUGGESTIONSAlbum Review: OFF THE TOP Composer Jason Kravits Does the impossible With New Album JIM… AND OTHER FINE SUGGESTIONS
February 28, 2023

It was some fine sets of ears that produced and mixed this album, and that, plus Jason’s humorous words and music, make this a very easy-listening treat
