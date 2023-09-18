Photos: 54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW Honors 54 Below Founders

September 11th saw another sold-out staff show at 54 Below. One of the most popular series in the yearly lineup at Broadway's Living Room, 54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW is that night that happens a few times a year when the employees of the Midtown Manhattan supper club get up on the stage and put on a sort of Talent Show that displays the skills and the dreams that brought the 54 family to the Big Bad Apple in the first place. Usually, the program is made up of acts created by the employees that show off their individual aesthetics, the type of music and performing that each of them leans into in their personal lives. For the September installment of the series, though, producers Brooke Beatty and Macon Prickett planned something new. This time around, the team of servers, bartenders, kitchen workers, front-of-house staff, and administrative employees all gathered together to pay tribute to the 54 Below founders Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, Marc Routh, and Tom Viertel by taking a trip through their histories on Broadway. One by one, musical numbers were presented from Broadway musicals that the four founders had a hand in, as producers or general managers. Shows like Smokey Joe's Cafe, A Little Night Music, The Producers, and current hit Back To The Future were represented in numbers performed by the 54 Below staff, with Prickett and Beatty acting as hosts, reading reminiscences and anecdotes emailed to them by the founders, and extolling the joys of being a part of the 54 Below family.

Broadway World Cabaret was in the room to make photos of the event, one we try to never miss. We invite our readers to enjoy the photos from 54 DOES 54 below and to look for the next staff show on February 3rd, 2024 (information HERE).

The 54 Does 54 Band was Ben Golder-Novick on Reeds, Nathan Repasz on Drums, Nitan Shai on Bass, Conner Wage on Guitar, and Musical Director Ben Covello at the Piano.

Baby That Is Rock & Roll from Smokey Joe's Cafe featuring the full cast.

Only a Matter of Time from Back To The Future by Spencer Vigil

I Wanna Be A Producer from The Producers by Michael Valvo

When You Got It, Flaunt It from The Producers Gretchen Schneider

Omar Sharif from The Band's Visit by Grace Flavien

Trouble from Smokey Joe's Cafe by Deja-Simone Crumpton

Roll In The Hay from Young Frankenstein by Hannah Rose Pickle with Michael Valvo

El Dia Que Me Quieras from Forever Tango by Luis Palomino

The Miller's Son from A Little Night Music by Rachel Glynn

Please Don't Touch Me from Young Frankenstein by Alex Martins

Hit Me With a Hot Note from Swing! by Ahren Emily





Blues In The Night from Swing! by Pier Lamia Porter

Here I Go Again from Rock of Ages by Mark Beyer

Not While I'm Around from Sweeney Todd by Gabriel Generally

Rose's Turn from Gypsy by Macon Prickett

Being Alive from Company by Brooke Beatty

You Can't Stop The Beat from Hairspray featuring the Full Cast