Last night at 54 Below people filled every seat in the club to witness the WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT show. Having reached the 'concert' portion of their annual contest, now in its third year, the songwriting showcase has become a highlight in the theatrical season, though this particular concert has been a long time coming, for reasons everyone knows. Developed by Taylor Louderman in 2019 as a way to use her MEAN GIRLS visibility to inspire other artists to greater heights in creation and visibility, the songwriting contest was an immediate hit. Now, three years later, Write Out Loud boasts thirteen contest winners between 2019 and 2021, two concerts showcasing the writing talents of the finalists, and two EPS featuring eight songs being performed by the likes of Ariana DeBose, Jeremy Jordan, and Louderman herself. The program can also now proclaim (as Louderman did, excitedly, last night) a non-profit status. Taylor Louderman has, indeed, used her platform to create something good, indeed, something wonderful, and a whole lot of wonderful was on display last night.

Since Write Out Loud is a contest involving art, and since the Write Out Loud concert celebrates the songwriters through performances by excellent Broadway performers (and Broadway-caliber folks who will get to The Street one day), there really isn't anything to review. It was a fun, exciting show filled with excellence in the songwriting and song-singing fields. So Broadway World Cabaret is happy to bring our readers a photo essay of the events of the evening, rather than a review. It should, however, be stated publicly that Taylor Louderman and the entire Write Out Loud team are doing a great thing here - art and artists need as much help as they can get, and as often as they can get it. Ms. Louderman is quick to point out that she did not create Write Out Loud alone - she has a fellow founder in the person of Benjamin Rauhala, who stands, firmly, by her side in this, as in all things, as he is known to with many who make up his artistic family. The dream duo shared hosting duties last night - she from the microphone and he from the piano bench - and their devotion to each other and to the contest was palpable. The original Regina George and the one-and-only Fairy Godfairy are forces for good in the industry, and pretty doggone fun to watch in action, whether the action is her emceeing the night, or him conducting, both of them lovingly and with full investment. Theirs is a rewarding partnership on all levels.

So, dear readers, please enjoy these photos from Write Out Loud and learn more about the past concerts, the contest, and how to submit your song to the next edition by visiting the WRITE OUT LOUD page of the Taylor Louderman website HERE.

Gerard Canonico Performs "Purple Chunks" Music and Lyrics by Karl Amundson

Dani Wade performs "The Lion" Music and Lyrics by Ben Bennett

Photos by Stephen Mosher