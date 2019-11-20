Photo Flash: Susie Mosher's THE LINEUP At Birdland

THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza with her "dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv." (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment. With musical Director Brad Simmons, Shannon Ford on drums and John Miller on Bass.

Last nights guests were:

-Anthony Fett

-Jennifer Barnhart

-Sarah Rice

-Dave Hill

-Hyuna Park and Amadis Dunkel

-Lesli Margherita

-Sydney Myer

-Tracy Stark

-Corey Brunish

What NYC critics are saying about THE LINEUP with Susie Mosher:

"A whole lot of Susie Mosher, a big dose dose of major talent, stirred to create a great new entertainment experience for hip New Yorkers." (Broadway World)

"In the social media lead-up to The Lineup's opening night, Ms. Mosher promised to spin like a top and set her hair ablaze. Mission accomplished." (Front Row Center)

"Mosher is one of those talents you need to see to believe: warm, funny, biting, ferociously committed." (Time Out Magazine)

"If you haven't experienced Susie Mosher, you haven't seen New York." (Times Square Chronicles)

Susie Mosher grew up in San Diego, CA, landed her first professional acting job as the youngest cast member in The Old Globe's West Coast Premiere of Godspell, and has been thrilling audiences on both coasts ever since. When not performing on stage, Susie has worked steadily in film and TV, including guest roles on Beverly Hills 90210, Veronica's Closet, Three Sisters, Snoops, Without A Trace, Nurse Jackie, HBO's If These Walls Could Talk 2 and a recurring role on Showtime's The L Word. Susie has appeared in numerous films including The Wedding Planner, Lost Souls, View From The Top, It's Pat and the popular gay comedy Bear City 2: The Proposal. In 2007, Susie fulfilled her childhood dream when she joined the Broadway cast of Hairspray, playing Prudy Pingleton for the final two years of its six-year run. When she's not hosting THE LINEUP, Susie can currently be seen in the Drama Desk nominated Off-Broadway hit NEWSical The Musical!

Information

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

Tuesday Nights

Birdland Theater

$25 cover, $10 food/drink minimum

www.BirdlandJazz.com

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





