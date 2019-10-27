Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman

It was a grand night for singing or for dressing as your favorite song, at SINGNASIUM'S Fall Fun(d) Raiser! Singnasium Artistic Director and CEO, Lennie Watts and Board President Kim Grogg started the festivities, and music flowed like hot apple cider. There were no tricks, but A LOT of treats with performances by Rachel Hanser, Jim Speake, Heather Villaescusa, Carmen Cancel, Brad Simmons, Kristine Zbornik, KT Sullivan. Cissy Walken joined in as our glamorous auctioneer.

There was also a performance from 5 amazing young ladies from Brooklyn Jesuit Prep who participate in Singnasium's after school outreach program with Watts and Michael Holland.

The room was filled with music (literally) as guests arrived dressed as their favorite song. A costume contest pitted Katy Perry's Firework against the Noel Coward classic, A Bar on the Piccola Marina. Rian Keating took the prize as Mister Coward's famous song.

Singnasium is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more info check their website www.singnasium.org

