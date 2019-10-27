Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman

Article Pixel Oct. 27, 2019  

It was a grand night for singing or for dressing as your favorite song, at SINGNASIUM'S Fall Fun(d) Raiser! Singnasium Artistic Director and CEO, Lennie Watts and Board President Kim Grogg started the festivities, and music flowed like hot apple cider. There were no tricks, but A LOT of treats with performances by Rachel Hanser, Jim Speake, Heather Villaescusa, Carmen Cancel, Brad Simmons, Kristine Zbornik, KT Sullivan. Cissy Walken joined in as our glamorous auctioneer.

There was also a performance from 5 amazing young ladies from Brooklyn Jesuit Prep who participate in Singnasium's after school outreach program with Watts and Michael Holland.

The room was filled with music (literally) as guests arrived dressed as their favorite song. A costume contest pitted Katy Perry's Firework against the Noel Coward classic, A Bar on the Piccola Marina. Rian Keating took the prize as Mister Coward's famous song.

Singnasium is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more info check their website www.singnasium.org

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
Lennie Watts

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
Lennie Watts

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
Kim Grogg

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
KT Sullivan

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
KT Sullivan

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
Rachel Hanser and Ted Stafford

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
Heather Villaescusa Michael Holland

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
Carmen Cancel

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
Kristine Zbornik

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
Jim Speake

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
Brad Simmons

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
Cissy Walken

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
The students of Brooklyn Jesuit Prep

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
Lennie Watts with the students of Brooklyn Jesuit Prep

Photo Flash: Singnasium Fall Fun(d) Raiser Raises Funds and Spirits At The Laurie Beechman
Best costume winner Rian Keating



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Victoria Clark And Ted Sperling Appear in Concert One Night Only For The Rep
  • A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL Announced At Walton Arts Center
  • Final Week To Submit Nominations For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Two Weeks Left To Nominate For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards, Presented by TodayTix!