Photo Flash: SCOTT COULTER & FRIENDS: ROCK 'N RADIO at 54 Below Lensed by Helane Blumfield
Scott Coulter and his band of music makers are at it again. So is Helane Blumfield.
The Spot-On Entertainment folks are at it again! Scott Coulter & Friends recently returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with one of their exciting theme shows, this one a collection of songs that made it big on the radios we all listened to while growing up... that is, when radio was still a thing. With select members of the Spot-On Entertainment family, the genial host (that would be Mr. Coulter) brought the best of the Top 40 from decades past, and Broadway World photojournalist Helane Blumfield stopped in to see what the party had to offer, capturing it all in her marvelous lens.
About Helane Blumfield
THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.