Scott Coulter and his band of music makers are at it again. So is Helane Blumfield.

Mar. 4, 2022  

Photo Flash: SCOTT COULTER & FRIENDS: ROCK 'N RADIO at 54 Below Lensed by Helane Blumfield The Spot-On Entertainment folks are at it again! Scott Coulter & Friends recently returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with one of their exciting theme shows, this one a collection of songs that made it big on the radios we all listened to while growing up... that is, when radio was still a thing. With select members of the Spot-On Entertainment family, the genial host (that would be Mr. Coulter) brought the best of the Top 40 from decades past, and Broadway World photojournalist Helane Blumfield stopped in to see what the party had to offer, capturing it all in her marvelous lens.

Find great shows to see at the 54 Below website HERE.

Learn more about Spot-On Entertainment HERE.

Lorinda Lisitza "White Rabbit"

Alex Getlin "Maybe I'm Amazed"

Carole J. Bufford "Every Breath You Take"

Anthony Murphy "Feeling Good"

Jessica Hendy "Easy On Me"

Michael Holland "Big '80s Mashup"
Kelli Rabke " Rhiannon"

Kimber Elayne Sprawl "All I Ask"

Scott Coulter "I Will Survive"

Carole J. Bufford "Why Haven't I Heard From You?"

Lexie Dorsett Sharp "Rocket Man"

Max Chernin "Tempted"

About Helane Blumfield

Photo Flash: SCOTT COULTER & FRIENDS: ROCK 'N RADIO at 54 Below Lensed by Helane Blumfield THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.



