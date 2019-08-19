Photo Flash: Michael Kirk Lane Stars In JUST BECAUSE

2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winner for Best Show and Three Time MAC Award nominee Michael Kirk Lane (Hell's Belles), returns to Don't Tell Mama with a new show "Just Because." Musical Director William TN Hall joins Lane with Direction by Jay Rogers.

The show features special appearances by Sidney Myer and members of the vocal groups Those Girls and Mamas Boys.

When Lane discovered he had extra time on his hands this summer, and no creative outlet, he decided to put together a new show. Why? Just Because! The show, is an eclectic mix of music and stories.

Cabaret Scenes magazine has called Lane's shows "musical comedy heaven." and Michael Barbieri of Nitelifeexchange has said "Michael Kirk Lane has an honest, open, vulnerable quality onstage and a herky-jerky physicality that makes him instantly likable."

Lane who was seen in the 2015 Off-Broadway production of Hell's Belles, is also a member of the voice cast for the children's web series "The Flying Tent." Additionally he is a frequent collaborator and backup singer for "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Ginger Minj.

One more chance to see Michael Kirk Lane in "Just Because" on Sunday, August 25 at 7pm. Don't Tell Mama, NYC

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





