Photo Flash: Lisa Viggiano Brings FROM LADY DAY TO THE BOSS To Don't Tell Mama

During Lisa Viggiano's critically-praised 2018 Bruce Springsteen Tribute Shows (which helped earn her a 2019 Bistro Award for "Outstanding Vocalist"), she included a section of songs by iconic musicians and singers discovered over five decades by talent scout/record producer John Henry Hammond, who also championed Springsteen and recorded "The Boss's" first demo. Now, like a spinoff from a hit TV sitcom, Viggiano has created an entire cabaret show featuring songs and performers produced by Hammond during his long career at Columbia Records. In FROM LADY DAY TO THE BOSS: 50 YEARS OF TALENT DISCOVERED BY LEGENDARY COLUMBIA RECORD PRODUCER JOHN HENRY HAMMOND, Viggiano will deliver her unique renditions of classic tunes recorded by Bessie Smith, Benny Goodman, Billie Holiday, Harry James, Count Basie, Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Leonard Cohen, George Benson, and Springsteen.

"While researching my Bruce Springsteen show, I became fascinated with John Henry Hammond and his ability to recognize talent," Lisa says. "His musical discoveries were cutting edge, revolutionary, and the artists he championed seemed to be just what America wanted to hear. Hammond was also a writer and civil rights activist, and as far back as the 1930s he was obsessed with ending segregation, especially in the music industry. During his time, he clearly helped to fuel progress in civil rights movement, and that only added to my passion about doing this show."

Directed by MAC and Bistro Award Winner Tanya Moberly, with multiple MAC Award Winner Tracy Stark on Piano and Matt Scharfglass on Bass.

November 21 at 7pm Don't Tell Mama 343 West 46th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) For reservations: www.donttellmama.com.

