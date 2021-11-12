Internationally adored recording artist and concert performer Linda Eder returned to Feinstein's/54 Below yesterday for a three-night run of her acclaimed concert. A regular at the Midtown Manhattan Supper Club, Ms. Eder can be found performing her standing room only concerts for fans with every new cabaret season.

With her first Feinstein's show since before the lockdown, Ms. Eder is working with the incomparable Maestro Billy Stritch and Broadway World Cabaret's Helane Blumfield was at the opening to capture Eder and Stritch in action.

Find great shows at 54 Below HERE

Helane Blumfield has a website HERE.

About Helane Blumfield