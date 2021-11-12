Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: LINDA EDER's Return To Feinstein's/54 Below Is Photographed by Helane Blumfield

The concert headlining star has brought her one-in-a-million voice back to 54 Below for three nights.

Nov. 12, 2021  

Photo Flash: LINDA EDER's Return To Feinstein's/54 Below Is Photographed by Helane Blumfield Internationally adored recording artist and concert performer Linda Eder returned to Feinstein's/54 Below yesterday for a three-night run of her acclaimed concert. A regular at the Midtown Manhattan Supper Club, Ms. Eder can be found performing her standing room only concerts for fans with every new cabaret season.

With her first Feinstein's show since before the lockdown, Ms. Eder is working with the incomparable Maestro Billy Stritch and Broadway World Cabaret's Helane Blumfield was at the opening to capture Eder and Stritch in action.

Find great shows at 54 Below HERE

Helane Blumfield has a website HERE.

About Helane Blumfield

About Helane Blumfield

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.


