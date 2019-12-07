Photo Flash: KRACKED KRISTMESS 2019 At The Laurie Beechman

Article Pixel Dec. 7, 2019  

Step aside Radio City Rockettes, the nut-crackers of Twizted Sisterz put their own bawdy spin on the most wonderful time of the year. Highlights of this demented holiday extravaganza include The 12 Drunks of Christmas, a twisted take on Let It Snow, I'm Dreaming of A White Trash Christmas, and much more. Last night featured Holly Dae, Bootsie LeFaris, Brenda Darling and Khizha Carr.

The next show is Friday, December 13th @ 10pm. The Laurie Beechman 407 West 42nd Street NYC.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield

Holly Dae Bootsie Lefaris Brenda Dharling Kizha Carr

Brenda Dharling

Bootsie Lefaris

Kizha Carr Bootsie Lefaris

Holly Dae Bootsie Lefaris Kizha Carr

Brenda Dharling

Holly Dae

Kizha Carr

Bootsie Lefaris

Brenda Dharling

Brenda Dharling Kizha Carr

Bootsie Lefaris

Bootsie Lefaris Brenda Dharling

Holly Dae

Holly Dae

Kizha Carr

Kizha Carr

Bootsie Lefaris

Bootsie Lefaris

Brenda Dharling

Holly Dae

Brenda Dharling

Kizha Carr

Bootsie Lefaris

Holly Dae Kizha Carr



