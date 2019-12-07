Photo Flash: KRACKED KRISTMESS 2019 At The Laurie Beechman

Step aside Radio City Rockettes, the nut-crackers of Twizted Sisterz put their own bawdy spin on the most wonderful time of the year. Highlights of this demented holiday extravaganza include The 12 Drunks of Christmas, a twisted take on Let It Snow, I'm Dreaming of A White Trash Christmas, and much more. Last night featured Holly Dae, Bootsie LeFaris, Brenda Darling and Khizha Carr.

The next show is Friday, December 13th @ 10pm. The Laurie Beechman 407 West 42nd Street NYC.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You